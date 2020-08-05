Incoming kindergarten girls are going to have a helping hand in making friends: Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida and Girl Scouts of the USA.
The two groups are combining to bring out a new online series called “Make New Friends.”
The virtual event wants to make sure young girls are prepared to start kindergarten with confidence.
“Girl Scouts is filling the critical need of preparing girls to learn, lead and thrive in their kindergarten classrooms,” Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian said in a news release. “Girl Scouts’ national reach gives girls in all communities the opportunity to learn important pre-K readiness skills. Our Make New Friends virtual event series helps girls create friendships, develop independence and practice social awareness skills, so they are poised for success.”
The free series has four parts that hopes to help strengthen “four competencies,” the Girl Scouts say, as the girls enter kindergarten. The children will connect with the same people each day, along with Girl Scouts staff and volunteers.
It is hoped the interactive sessions will bring forward friendships in virtual events that are “focused on language and literacy, cognition, approaches to learning and social and emotional learning.”
The Girl Scouts noted that COVID-19 has “disrupted important educational milestones, particularly for children entering kindergarten this year.
“Many in-person kindergarten readiness and pre-K programs have been cancelled or modified, including opportunities to meet teachers and classmates and to try out a classroom activity,” the news release states. “Yet, social and emotional learning is essential for success in kindergarten.”
There are two virtual series sessions set up for the region. The first two are noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 along with 4-4:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and Aug. 28.
There will be other sessions set up through October. To register or see other opportunities, visit girlscouts.org/ready.
For more information on programs, registration or how to volunteer, visit gsgcf.org or call 800-232-4475. Scholarships may be available based on financial need.
