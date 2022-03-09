If those who affirmed their love for local builder Richard Tubbesing haven't already, they should claim their commemorative brick along West Dearborn Street. Call the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency office at 941-473-9795.
These commemorative bricks from Dearborn Street have found a home, but 100 or more bricks remain orphans. Check which bricks remain orphans and need to be recovered with the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency. Call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
ENGLEWOOD — The brick that came from West Dearborn Streets states, "We love you Rick Tubbesing."
Will those who proclaimed their affection for Rick Tubbesing come and claim their brick?
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency staff hopes so.
With the renovation of West Dearborn Street that includes the construction of new sidewalks, the CRA staff has been collecting commemorative red bricks that once lined the street's sidewalks.
The idea for the bricks themselves originated as a fundraising "Buy-a-Brick" effort in 2000 between Olde Englewood Village Association and the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.
Money went to the OEVA improvement fund, which helped pay for community events and covered the costs of marketing Dearborn Street. The bricks originally sold for $40 a piece, two for $75, and three for $100.
The CRA hopes those who purchased the commemorative bricks, family or friends will stop by the CRA office and claim their bricks.
