ENGLEWOOD — The brick that came from West Dearborn Streets states, "We love you Rick Tubbesing."

Will those who proclaimed their affection for Rick Tubbesing come and claim their brick?

The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency staff hopes so.

With the renovation of West Dearborn Street that includes the construction of new sidewalks, the CRA staff has been collecting commemorative red bricks that once lined the street's sidewalks.

The idea for the bricks themselves originated as a fundraising "Buy-a-Brick" effort in 2000 between Olde Englewood Village Association and the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.

Money went to the OEVA improvement fund, which helped pay for community events and covered the costs of marketing Dearborn Street. The bricks originally sold for $40 a piece, two for $75, and three for $100.

The CRA hopes those who purchased the commemorative bricks, family or friends will stop by the CRA office and claim their bricks.


Download PDF ESdearbornbricks030822.pdf

More than 300 bricks lined what was then new sidewalks along Dearborn Street. A 100 or more bricks remain unclaimed.

Bricks from the 400 block of West Dearborn to Old Englewood Road will remain in place until the roadwork and new sidewalks installed. Work is expected to begin in April.

Reclaiming the bricks is free.

The CRA staff compiled a list of the orphaned bricks. The plans now are for CRA to keep the bricks until after the ribbon-cutting for the completion of the Dearborn Street in May or June.

The remaining orphans will be given to the Lemon Bay Historical Society.

Check which bricks remain orphans and need to be recovered with the Englewood CRA. Call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

