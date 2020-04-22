SARASOTA — While the second half of the 2019-20 school year has been unique, it’s time to register — or re-register — students for the next school year.
Parents and guardians who did not participate in school choice, or who are not electing to send their student to their choice school, will need to determine their student’s attendance zone based on their residential address.
First-time student registration forms are at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1380" target="_blank">www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1380 and are available in English and Spanish.
Once the form is submitted, a representative from the school will contact you regarding further details and when the office will be open, according to a news release.
Existing students must fill out re-registration forms at the same website, www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1380.
SNAP codes for existing students were sent out beginning April 15 using the Family Access Portal email, to the registering parent/guardian. Registering parents/guardians who did not have a Family Access Portal account will be receiving their student’s SNAP code in the mail soon.
Anyone with questions should contact their student’s school registrar. To find their registrar’s email, visit sarasotacountyschools.net and go to the Employee Directory at the bottom of the webpage.
