The Venice City Council is going to talk about a mask ordinance yet again next week.
It’s time — beyond time, actually — to do the right thing and adopt one.
On Tuesday, the Council unanimously adopted a resolution that “emphatically urges” people to wear a mask. Because it’s unenforceable, however, it was little more than a PR move.
But then the members voted 5-2 to have staff draft a temporary ordinance to mandate the wearing of masks and provide an enforcement mechanism. It’s expected to be discussed at a special meeting on Thursday or Friday.
The Council had voted 4-3 last week not to implement a mandate, but Council Member Rich Cautero, who originally opposed one, decided to try to take one more bite at the apple.
Just in the ensuing week, he said, the number of positive cases and hospitalizations in the county had gone up and hospitals had reduced elective surgeries to conserve resources. Under those circumstances, it was sensible at least to look at an ordinance, he said.
Council members Helen Moore and Nick Pachota, who had voted against an ordinance last week, agreed to take a look at one, perhaps in part because Cautero said if the ordinance is rejected, the matter should be dropped.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said he had no intention of doing that, but without anyone else on his side it would be a moot point.
We hope there’s real sentiment for passing an city ordinance, though, because it doesn’t look as if anything is going to get done on the county, state or federal level.
There are no reasons not to, merely excuses:
• It’s an infringement on my rights — you don’t have a right not to wear a mask if ordered to. Look up Jacobson v. Massachusetts. People making this argument are so focused on their nonexistent “right” they’ve lost sight of their responsibility toward others. Citizenship comes with both.
• Masks don’t work; it says so right on the box — the vast majority of doctors and scientists say they do. Google “covid mask study” and pages of studies to that effect come up.
The language on the box — written by a lawyer, not a doctor — is called a disclaimer. Masks aren’t 100% effective and the companies that make them want to be able to say you were warned about that if you get sick and try to sue them.
• Masks do more harm than good — that may be the case for people with genuine health problems, for whom exceptions can be made. The rest of us can cope.
• The experts have flip-flopped — no, they flipped, from saying at the outset of the pandemic that wearing a mask wouldn’t help, to saying for months now that it would. They changed their minds based on more evidence — like people are supposed to do. There has been no subsequent “flop” to an anti-mask position.
• People are pushing for masks out of emotion and fear. No doubt; it’s a rational reaction to 140,000-plus deaths. But that doesn’t invalidate the science about masks.
A mask ordinance will help reduce suffering and save lives. If that’s not the government’s job, what is?
