Love may be in the air, but it is also in local waters.
Manatees tend to be more amorous in the spring and summer months.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants the public, beachgoers and boaters to be aware of manatees herding, splishing and splashing in shallow waters.
The FWC has received reports of groups of manatees gathering in the shallows, which is typical during the marine mammals’ mating season. Several bulls will pursue a cow until she is ready to mate.
“Keep your distance if you see a manatee mating herd in Florida waters,” FWC officials ask. “If you encounter a herd, it’s important to keep your distance. In most cases, the manatees are not stranded, injured or distressed, and you should not approach the animals.”
While they are often in coastal waters, they can also be found in North Port waterways, including the Myakka River and some other shallow rivers.
Manatees reach sexual maturity in their fifth year. The females can give birth to one calf, sometimes twins, every 2½ to five years. Gestation takes 12 to 14 months. Calves will stay with their mothers up to 2½ years.
Manatees are no lightweights.
Adult manatees generally are 9 to 10 feet long and weigh about 1,100 pounds; however, they can grow to 13 feet long and weight up to 2,600 pounds or more. At birth, manatee calves weigh 50 to 70 pounds and are 3 to 4 feet long.
Like all other marine mammals, the manatee is an air-breather and can hold its breath for 20 minutes. Manatees will rest for several hours at a time, lying just below the water’s surface or on the bottom, only moving when they need to surface to take a breath. Often mothers and their calves will breathe in unison.
Manatees, appropriately nicknamed “sea cows,” feed on various freshwater and marine vegetation, but researchers identify seagrasses as their dietary staple. Manatees in brackish or salt waters will also seek freshwater sources. Tempting as it might be, FWC officials warn that it is illegal to intentionally attract and/or feed manatees.
Mortalities
Manatees have been known to live until they are 60 years old, but that’s more the exception than the rule. Researchers estimate half the manatees swimming wild in Florida waters will only live into their late 20s.
At the beginning of the year, the FWC conducts an aerial survey of manatees throughout the state. This year, the state spotted 5,333 manatees of which 3,339 were spotted in waters on the West Coast.
That number may be down now, not counting any newborn manatees since the first of the year.
From beginning of this year to May 17, FWC recovered or received confirmed reports of 248 dead manatees. Of those mortalities, two dead manatees were recovered from Sarasota County, 10 from Charlotte and 44 from Lee counties.
Statewide, 63 manatees died from the wounds received from watercraft strikes.
Sarasota County has yet this year to see a manatee death due to a watercraft injury, and Charlotte so far has seen three manatee deaths due to watercraft.
FWC officials identify watercraft-related mortality as one of the most significant long-term threats to the manatee population. Last year broke the FWC record of 106 with 119 manatee deaths due to watercraft injuries.
For more information about manatees, visit myfwc.com.
