The Sarasota County School Board is moving forward with its search for a new superintendent.
The board contracted with the Florida School Board Association for a maximum $48,500 to assist in its search.
Board members discussed developing a citizen’s advisory committee, in which each board member can choose five people, or name organizations they would like to see involved in the search.
Getting the community involved is important to getting a good fit and starting things off right, officials say.
“Shutting that out [community input] doesn’t leave opportunity for the superintendent to be successful,” said board member Bridget Ziegler.
“The board makes the final decision,” Vogel said.
Bill Vogel, representative for the Florida School Board Association attended the Tuesday’s workshop to assist with creating a brochure outlining the position of superintendent. He led the board through a pre-search interview, which included questions about the district’s vision, mission and goals, what they’re most proud of in the district, trends, and projects they’re working on.
The board members said they took pride in an innovative, collaborative spirit; arts, quality and dedication of teachers and staff; having a strong budget reserve; developing its own police force to staff schools; its community support; its sales tax initiatives; and student achievement and innovative practices, including the Summer Learning Academy.
Projects the district is currently working to include an equity plan and update the district’s strategic plan.
The board will likely hold three community forums in different parts of the county.
Board chair Caroline Zucker pointed out that budgeting begins July 1, using that date as a goal for the board to have a superintendent selected. Interim superintendent Misti Corcoran, Zucker and Vogel will meet to finalize a timeline for the hiring process.
“There’s only so long we can keep Misti doing two jobs,” Zucker joked. Corcoran is also the district’s chief financial officer.
In 2016, the superintendent salary was listed as a range $185,000 to $225,000, negotiable based on experience. Vogel recommended the district list the position ranging from $200,000 to $245,000, comparable to the salary Collier County pays. Volusia County’s superintendent salary is $210,000, and Hillsborough’s salary is $310,000, Vogel said.
The pay listed would be a base salary, and not include additional perks or negotiations like automobile expenses, business expenditures, or reimbursable expenses.
The board will meet with Vogel again at 5 p.m. March 3 to discuss the superintendent search.
