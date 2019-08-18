By Ronald Dupont Jr.
Digital Editor
Ah, it seems like the readers of Sun Newspapers have a new sweetheart — North Port’s Emanne Beasha.
She is only 10 years old but this student has something that few other people have — an amazing voice that transitions from a pop song to an opera. That combination caught the attention of the producers of “America’s Got Talent,” a TV talent show.
Emanne got voted through in the first rotation and then was awarded the coveted “golden buzzer,” which means she doesn’t have to compete again until the show switches to live performances.
We always hear of shows wanting to be “must watch TV.” Well, in North Port, America’s Got Talent is now such a show.
Here are the top five stories from last week:
1 North Port girl earns ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer
Not only was this the most-read story last week but is one of the most-read stories for all of 2019.
To read the story and see all the great photos, visit: https://bit.ly/2Tw64Sk
2 Eady held on murder charge
This story apparently continues to keep your attention. This was the most-read story two weeks ago and then jumped down only one spot last week.
The story is about an incident that apparently involved a separated husband and wife. The husband comes by, gets the daughter, then comes back and realizes that his separated wife’s alleged boyfriend is in the house.
And then bad things happen. It’s one of those news stories that you read and say, “This did not need to happen, especially with a child there.”
To read the whole story, visit: https://bit.ly/2GUNXQS
3 APD seeks deceased man’s kin
A man was found deceased on a bench behind a business in Venice a few weeks ago, and that story ended up being one of the most-read of the week. Now something similar has happened in Arcadia, and that story was the third most-read article last week.
Arcadia police are seeking the family of a man found Tuesday at a vacant lot on State Road 70 in Arcadia. Police said the 68-year-old had been dropped off at the former Checkers Drive-In late Tuesday. He was later found deceased, had been sitting and was found slumped, pronounced dead at the scene.
To read the entire story, which is quite short, visit: https://bit.ly/2TyKIUm
4 Lightning strike blows up toilet in Port Charlotte
Marylou Ward and her family experienced what may be the first event of its kind to ever occur. It happened Sunday morning when lightning struck the septic tank of their home on Fillmore Avenue in Port Charlotte.
The bolt blew up their toilet.
No one was injured in the incident.
“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” Ward told WINK News. “We came in here and the toilet was laying on the floor. There’s all pieces everywhere.”
Try not to laugh as you read the whole story at: https://bit.ly/2TwhDsC
5 What are they doing out there with Sunseeker?
Holey moley! If you have driven by the Sunseeker construction site, you and thousand of others probably have no idea what is going to happen next. Take a look at this single paragraph from this top five story:
“Sunseeker Florida Inc. of Las Vegas has a $170 million construction loan agreement with TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. to build three hotel towers on the site that was until recently a mini-golf course, defunct motels and a gas station. The towers will rise more than 100 feet above ground with the first floor elevated to accommodate the occasional hurricane and massive tidal surge. The site is designed for 783 rooms, a convention center and multiple restaurants. Sunseeker says it will open in the fall of 2020.”
And that’s only part of what Sunseeker has planned.
To learn more about this massive development, read the full story at: https://bit.ly/2Z4jWEv
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor of Sun Coast Media Group. He can be reached at ronald.dupont@YourSun.com.
