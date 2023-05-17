Dear residents, visitors and business owners of DeSoto County:
The 2022 hurricane season was not kind to Southwest Florida. As our region sustained significant impacts from Hurricane’s Ian and Nicole, DeSoto County was reminded that we are no stranger to the potential devastation and impact of hurricanes.
Over the years, our community has faced the wrath of these powerful storms, and each time we learn valuable lessons. That is no different this year as we continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
These lessons learned are invaluable in shaping our hurricane preparedness efforts for the upcoming 2023 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. One of the most crucial lessons we have learned is the importance of early preparedness.
Hurricanes can develop rapidly, and it is crucial to stay informed about the latest weather updates from reliable sources such as the National Hurricane Center, National Weather Service, DeSoto County Emergency Management Departments | Emergency Management | DeSoto County FL BOCC (desotobocc.com) and your trusted weather outlets.
By monitoring the weather regularly and staying informed, we can make timely decisions and take necessary actions to protect ourselves, our families and our properties.
Another critical lesson learned is the significance of having a well-thought-out hurricane preparedness plan in place. This includes creating a family emergency communication plan, stocking up on essential supplies such as water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, and batteries, and securing important documents and valuables in waterproof containers.
It is also essential to have a designated safe room or area in our homes where we can take shelter during the storm, and to make sure that our homes are fortified with storm shutters or plywood to protect windows and doors.
In addition to individual preparedness, we have learned the importance of community readiness. DeSoto County has a dedicated emergency management system in place, and we have seen firsthand the effectiveness of coordinated efforts among local officials, emergency responders and community volunteers in preparing for and responding to hurricanes. This includes pre-positioning emergency supplies, setting up evacuation shelters and providing timely information and updates to the public.
As a community, we have learned to closely follow the instructions and guidance provided by local authorities during hurricane events, to ensure our safety and well-being. We have realized the significance of considering the specific needs of vulnerable populations during hurricane preparedness efforts. This includes elderly individuals, individuals with disabilities, children, and those with limited access to transportation or resources.
It is crucial to ensure that these populations have the necessary support and accommodations in place to safely weather the storm. As a community, we have learned to be vigilant and compassionate towards the needs of all members, especially during times of emergencies.
Another key lesson learned from past hurricane experiences is the importance of securing insurance coverage and understanding the terms and limitations of our policies. Hurricane damages can be extensive, and having adequate insurance coverage can provide financial protection in the aftermath of a storm. Reviewing our insurance policies, including flood insurance, and making necessary updates and adjustments to ensure adequate coverage is in place is an essential part of hurricane preparedness.
Communication has also proven to be a critical factor in hurricane preparedness. As a community, we have learned the importance of establishing reliable communication channels before, during and after a hurricane event. This includes having multiple ways to receive weather updates and emergency notifications, such as through local news, weather apps, social media, NOAA weather radios and DeSotoAlert (everbridge.net).
We have also learned the significance of having a designated point of contact outside the hurricane-affected area to check in with and let loved ones know our status. In addition, we have realized that post-hurricane recovery can be a long and challenging process.
In the aftermath of a hurricane, our community has come together to support each other, including clearing debris, aiding those in need, and helping with the rebuilding process. We have learned that patience, resilience and community solidarity are key components of the recovery process.
In conclusion, hurricane preparedness is a critical responsibility for all residents of DeSoto County, as we face the potential threat of hurricanes each year. By applying the lessons learned from past experiences, we can enhance our preparedness efforts and better protect our community from the impacts of hurricanes.
This includes identifying areas of improvement, addressing any gaps in our preparedness plans and incorporating new technologies and best practices into our strategies. Let us work together as a community and support one another during the 2023 hurricane season and beyond as we strive to Be Informed, Be Prepared, and Be Safe!
Rick Christoff is emergency management director at DeSoto County Emergency Management.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.