Fifteen hardworking volunteers, including participants and staff members from the Coastal Behavioral Compass Center, and CCF volunteers completed a much-needed landscaping project. Thanks to a generous donation of shrubs, bougainvilleas, and mulch from Home Depot, our courtyard is sporting a fresh new look! We invite you to stop by and see the new evergreen shrubs flanking the courtyard plus colorful bougainvilleas on the north of the building, finished by a layer of mulch to add a polished look. The Charlotte Community Foundation is most grateful to all who donated goods, talent and time for this project, without which we would not have our new spring look.
Charlotte Community Foundation, Inc. As the Center for Philanthropy in Charlotte County, the Foundation focuses exclusively on the needs of Charlotte County. Providing more than $935,000 in 2017 the Foundation provides personalized donor services to assist individuals in establishing tax advantageous charitable funds which provide distributions, grants and other resources to support nonprofits in Charlotte County. The Foundation’s mission is connecting people who care with causes that matter.
