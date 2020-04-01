Venice Area Beautification Inc. members gave the downtown Venice Post Office a facelift earlier this year.
As they have done throughout downtown Venice, VABI volunteers left no weed unpulled in their project to make the grounds of the downtown post office as beautiful as the rest of downtown Venice, which also is a product of VABI handiwork.
The all-volunteer crew spent more than four weeks to landscape the front and sides of the downtown post office in the 300 block of West Venice Avenue.
The final touches were added at the end of January, when temperatures were down in the 40s.
Bob Vedder, retired publisher of the Venice Gondolier, heads up VABI’s “In Bloom Team.”
Vedder began what has become VABI’s downtown beautification project back in 2012 when he created several hanging baskets of flowers and hung them from downtown lamp posts. VABI soon had hanging baskets throughout downtown Venice. VABI volunteers staffed a watering truck as early as 4:30 a.m. some mornings to insure the baskets’ survival.
The flower pots that stand outside local businesses, at the street corners, and at pedestrian crossings, were started in 2014 by the VABI Bloom Team.
Team members also added the Maria and Sophia sculptures at Nokomis and West Venice avenues. The “little” project kept growing and the city reaped national accolades for its beauty.
The team responsible for this latest addition to downtown beautification includes: Vedder, Linda Lewis, David Lawson, Kathleen and Bob Faulisi, Elaine Pisaneschi, Betty Reinders, Phyllis Andella, Janet Marquardt, Rhonda Sherman and Bruce Weaver.
Lowe’s Home Improvement in Venice also contributed to the project.
VABI is a non-profit organization focusing on projects that enhance the community for every resident. VABI embraces a vision of Venice that honors its small-town flavor and history. VABI projects enhance the ambiance of the city’s diverse settings, remind us of the area’s natural beauty, reflect the unique history and help connect residents to one another.
VABI members can be seen regularly throughout downtown Venice as they weed and feed and care for all of the various pieces of the colorful puzzle that so enhances the downtown area.
Mary Schwass is the office manager for VABI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.