VENICE — While President Donald Trump won Sarasota County on Tuesday, it was unclear at press time if he would win reelection.
In Sarasota County, Trump bested Biden by 28,269 votes, 147,127 to 118,858.
Republican volunteer Kim Ladd said, while local races existed, that’s not what people were looking for on their ballots.
“Nobody is saying ‘Go Bill Willson,’ as they drive through here,” she said outside Venice Community Center. “It’s all about Trump.”
That was in both positive and negative moments, GOP volunteer Larry Wilson said.
And while GOP activists on Friday were bragging about a “10-1” verbal lead at R.L. Anderson Administrative Center in South Venice, the race between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was a 11 point win, about 55% to 44%.
