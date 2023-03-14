The Sarasota County School Board held a town hall meeting April 20, 2021 in Venice that allowed people to participate in person and via Zoom. Around 200 people came in person and about 80 people participated over Zoom.
Three judges with Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal listen to lawyers for the city of North Port and a citizen group during a Zoom hearing Aug 15, 2022.
Property owners and members of the Rotonda Lakes Conservation Association in the Englewood area held a meeting via Zoom in April 2021. Some said it was out of control.
SARASOTA — A neighborhood meeting via Zoom on March 8 to discuss a proposed self-storage unit on Whispering Pines Circle in Englewood may be the last such meeting to occur that way.
The day before, Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-1 for a return to in-person neighborhood meetings, although they expressed some interest in a hybrid version involving online participation.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger cast the single no vote, saying he wanted more data on attendance both prior to and after meetings began being held online via Zoom.
The aforementioned neighborhood meeting on Zoom had 73 residents in the area of the proposal participating in the presentation. Another meeting late last year regarding a proposed 300-unit apartment complex for the vacant Feldman property near Boca Royale drew over 100 residents.
Planning Director Matt Osterhoudt said that while staff didn’t have the participation numbers now, they had gotten a lot of positive feedback, especially with residents being able to view maps and other materials much easier “…instead of squinting from the back of the room.”
Commissioners had changed the ordinance regarding the required neighborhood meeting for rezoning proposals in 2020 with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to take place via the online Zoom platform, which allows multiple participants to meet together. People can use computers, tablets or smartphones to participate.
But with the end of the pandemic, Commissioner Mark Smith, who raised the topic in his report, said, “I believe now it’s important that we do those Neighborhood Workshops in person.”
Smith added he had received emails complaining about the Zoom meetings, particularly one in DeSoto Acres that had experienced technical difficulties.
Commissioner Nancy Detert agreed with Smith.
“COVID’s over,” she said. “I think we at least owe the public the courtesy of having an in-person meeting. A lot of people aren’t great at technology, and we can’t be over-dependent on it.”
She then suggested the hybrid option, a mix of in-person and Zoom participation.
With Osterhoudt demurring with the observation that staff would have to explore the idea, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis weighed in with a stronger opinion.
“I just don’t see how a mandatory hybrid [concept] would work, [though] it could be an option, as Commissioner Detert said.”
But he added that staff would return with some options on the hybrid suggestion.
With the vote to end the use of Zoom to conduct the neighborhood meetings, staff will return at a later date with an updated provision to the Uniform Development Code restoring the in-person meeting requirement.
