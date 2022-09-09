Brady

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady answers questions from the media at the conclusion of practice Thursday at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa.

 Times/DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD

TAMPA — Tom Brady has been busy collecting all the negative things that have been said or written about the Bucs’ young offensive line.

Every time someone has suggested they “suck” or “can’t do anything,” Brady has made the entire position group aware, he said Monday on the debut of his weekly podcast.


