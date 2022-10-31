PORT CHARLOTTE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came to the area Saturday to help prepare meals for Hurricane Ian victims.

Brady, along with two of his children, helped to assemble bulk meals at Operation BBQ Relief’s temporary base of operations at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall Saturday, according to the Stan Hays, the nonprofit’s CEO.


