Bucs quarterbacks Tom Brady (12), left, and Blaine Gabbert (11) talk during training camp in August at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Brady and Gabbert participated in Phase 2 of the team’s offseason workout program on Tuesday. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
TAMPA ― This time last year, Tom Brady was pretty outspoken about offseason workouts, saying veteran players should boycott them during a Zoom call with the NFL Players Association.
But apparently, he’s had a change of heart.
The Bucs posted photographs on the team website of Brady and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert participating in Phase 2 of the team’s offseason workout program on Tuesday.
Brady is expected to throw again with the team Thursday before taking the rest of the weekend off.
Maybe it’s a sign that Brady wants to show some good faith to new coach Todd Bowles. Following the Bucs’ Super Bowl 55 win following the 2020 season, then-coach Bruce Arians told some of his veterans to stay away from Phase 2 in 2021 due to the length of the previous season.
“I told the vets after the Super Bowl not to come,” Arians said.
Last May, Brady was pretty determined to tell players to stay away from offseason workouts and organized team activities. In fact, he delivered an impassioned six-minute speech urging players to stick together and boycott workouts.
“We shouldn’t have overly competitive drills in May and June,” he said at the time, adding that baseball players weren’t throwing 95 miles per hour in the middle of December.
Of course, Phase 2 does not involve any team offense vs. defense. It’s merely on-field workouts and individual or group instruction.
But Brady has begun throwing to his guys. Maybe not fastballs yet, but he’s out there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.