ENGLEWOOD — Nesting sea turtle season is taking off, but people are showing the turtles too much "love."
By May 11, the Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees nesting on Manasota Key, reported 1,517 loggerhead nests, eight green nests and one Kemp's ridley nest. Kemp's ridley are one of the smallest and most endangered sea turtle species.
South of Stump Pass, Brenda Bossman, primary permit holder on Knight and Don Pedro islands, reports 184 loggerhead, four green and one Kemp's ridley nest.
But Bossman also reports an unusually high number of false crawls — when a sea turtle lumbers up the beach but turns back to the Gulf without laying a nest. It appears human enthusiasm might be dissuading turtles from nesting.
"We are finding many false crawls with people tracks around them," Bossman said.
"Please tell people that if they see a turtle on the beach, stand back and be quiet so she feels comfortable about laying her nest," she asked. "It is very taxing for her to crawl up the beach and leave because people think it is OK to make noise and get close."
It's not OK.
State and federal protections exist that make it illegal to disturb nesting sea turtles, disrupt their nests or interfere with the hatchlings emerging from their nests. In 2012, a Manasota Key resort owner and first time offender was found guilty of disrupting a sea turtle nest and sentenced to 100 hours of community service and repayment of $495 worth of court costs.
Also, Bossman noted lights, including flashlights, can disrupt a nesting sea turtle. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts on myfwc.com a technical study that explored how disruptive artificial lights are to nesting turtles and hatchlings.
Wildlife Club director Carol Leonard explained how nesting females might not return to nesting beaches for more than two years and how depleted they become after nesting.
"She needs to gather food supplies and nutrients to put stores away," Leonard said. "She does not eat during the weeks she is nesting."
To learn more, visit myfwc.com.
