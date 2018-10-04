Tooth fairy is real

The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce on Friday celebrated a new dental clinic at West Elementary School. It’s a partnership between the Florida Department of Health/DeSoto County and DeSoto Schools. The oral health program teaches kids about dental hygiene and protects them from potential health issues. It also introduces some parents to dentists/dental care. The program is partly grant funded and does not inlcude sedatives or medication. Health officials expect to bring another dental health program to the high school, which ensures that every DeSoto child has some form of dental care, making DeSoto County one of the few in Florida to offer such services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.