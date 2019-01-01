From the untimely death of a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy to a gyrocopter crash into a manufactured home to the need to ramp up security on our primary school campuses to a record-breaking election year, 2018 was one marked by sadness and change. As we begin 2019, we bring to you what we consider our Top 10 stories of last year. The list was compiled after an informal vote by Highlands News-Sun staff, who ranked the story list based on the impact it had and its headline-grabbing news value. Many of these stories will continue to be revisited again this year.
