Music lovers will not want to miss the Toronto All-Star Big Band’s visit to Venice.
The band will perform at the Venice Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The band’s concert, “Glenn Miller on Film,” is dedicated to the genius of Glenn Miller, with songs performed in the films “Sun Valley Serenade” and “Orchestra Wives.” It includes tunes from “Glenn Miller Story.”
The Toronto Big Band will capture the distinctive Glenn Miller sound at its absolute peak of popularity with hits like “Moonlight Serenade,” “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “I’ve Got a Gal in Kalamazoo,” “American Patrol” and many more.
The Toronto All-Star Big Band comprises keen young musicians aged 15 to 22 who are attending high school, college or university in Toronto. The 22-piece band revives the spirit, style and sound of the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, that golden age of the big bands, when wonderful melodies and lush harmonies defined the swing era.
Armed with brilliant programming, choreography and engaging cultural nostalgia, this vibrant cast of awesome young talent has earned its position at the top of the list of presenters throughout Ontario and in the United States.
Attendees at performances in previous years have said, “The musicians’ energy and enthusiasm displayed on stage is infectious” and “It is heartwarming to see the performers have as much fun as the audience,” according to a news release.
The TABB program seeks to provide development opportunity for young musicians so they can realize their artistic potential through education and performance. The students participate in 80 performances a year on weekends and throughout July and August.
A key performer in the show is John Amato, one of Toronto’s newest jazz singers. He brings the classic style of crooners like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and adds a modern edge. Amato carefully chooses songs from a wide repertoire of jazz standards and the American songbook for his performances, making sure to capture the spirit of those classic performers.
Shannon McDougall is the main trumpeter for the band. She was highly involved with her high school music program, playing various instruments. In her last two years of high school she committed to the trumpet and joined the Hamilton Rising Stars Jazz Band in 2016. This led to holding the lead trumpet chair in the Hamilton All Stars Jazz Band in 2017.
At the heart of the musical matter, the Toronto All-Star Big Band provides one of the most intense and stimulating youth music programs in Canada, the news release said.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert can be purchased by going to veniceperformingartscenter.com or calling 941-218-3779. Reserved seating is available at the $35-$45 price range.
