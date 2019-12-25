NORTH PORT — The final results are in from HOPE for North Port’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.
The group, which is based at New Hope Community Church on South Biscayne Drive, fed 3,200 Thanksgiving meals, including 883 meals delivered to shut-ins in the area.
The group also supplied food for a dinner at Imagine School and three other churches in Arcadia, Port Charlotte and Englewood.
“We could have fed 4,000,” said Steve Leclerc, executive director for HOPE. “It all went well. We had the food and we could have reached 4,000 if they had turned out.”
In 2018, the group served 2,750 meals.
Other statistics from Thanksgiving Day 2019:
• 350 volunteers served and delivered meals.
• 675 pies were served.
•15 different churches took part in the food preparation and distribution.
Leclerc said early planning is already underway for the 2020 Thanksgiving meal distribution.
