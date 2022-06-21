ENGLEWOOD — A Kemp’s ridley sea turtle had a tough weekend.
On Saturday night, a Knight Island angler inadvertently hooked the rare reptile — one of most endangered and smallest of sea turtle species.
Fortunately for the sea turtle, Terry and Bundy Pyle, both sea turtle patrol volunteers, came upon the angler and hooked turtle.
The hook was lodged inside the turtle’s mouth, Terry Pyle said. The angler was using cut bait, a piece of a mullet, when the turtle tried for a bite.
As required, the couple contacted the state sea turtle stranding team for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They were directed to bring the turtle to Mote Marine Laboratory. Mote has a 24-hour hotline, and a biologist responded immediately.
The Pyles met the biologist at the Winchester Boulevard-South River Road intersection. The turtle was then taken to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital where it was dubbed “Jessica” by Mote staff.
“Jessica” is reportedly doing well.
“Our stranding investigations staff biologist, Amber Lea Kincaid, shared with me the turtle is doing well,” Mote spokeswoman Olivia Cameron said Monday. “Staff are planning to remove the hook this week.”
Kincaid said the hook is in the esophagus, and the hospital staff were running all the diagnostics Monday necessary to make sure the animal is stable for surgery.
The public can visit Mote’s hospital patients online at mote.org/hospital/turtle.
Since 1995, Mote has operated its hospital, admitted and treated more than 650 sea turtles, including those sickened during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 and sea turtles suffering from fibropapilloma tumors.
To learn more about Mote, visit mote.org.
FALSE STARTS WEEKEND
Both north and south of Stump Pass, local beaches saw an abundance of false crawls. A false crawl is when a female turtle drags itself on to a beach, but then turns around and into the Gulf without laying its eggs.
Generally, on the worse day, false crawls will number no more than 50% of the nests laid.
Not last weekend.
“We had tons and tons of false crawls — and the same today,” Brenda Bossman told The Daily Sun on Monday.
Bossman is the primary permit holder overseeing volunteer sea turtle patrols at the Palm Island Resort and on the bridgeless Knight and Don Pedro islands.
She also suggested the Gulf shoreline looked as if it were packed with people by the tracks left in the sand.
The same was true north of Stump Pass on Manasota Key.
“UFOs. I have no idea why,” Zoe Bass quipped.
Bass, along with Wilma Katz, is the state primary permit holder overseeing the Coastal Wildlife Club’s sea turtle patrols.
Like Bossman, Bass said Manasota Key saw an unusually high number false crawls — even in areas not generally frequented by people — over the weekend.
