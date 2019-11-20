ENGLEWOOD — Josh Collins hopes to provide Charlotte County a strategic tourism plan.
He’s asking for help to do it.
“People have an appreciation of the assets in the community,” said Collins, a Washingtion D.C.-based Street Sense consultant who’s been working with Charlotte County’s Punta Gorda-Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
Collins led a workshop, gathering information from various business owners, at the Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce recently. He intends to continue to meet with tourism stakeholders throughout the county. If all goes accordingto plan, a strategic tourism plan will be ready for county commissioners in April, he said.
“I think what’s important — and a challenge — is that the county is so big,” Collins said. “There are different assets.”
Clearly, Charlotte County does have distinct attractions for visitors, whether it be Punta Gorda restaurants and its nightlife, Charlotte Harbor and other natural habitats like Babcock Eco Tours, or Englewood with its Gulf beaches.
The workshop attendees identified two distinct tourist seasons: the southern migration of retirees during the winter months, and the vacationing families, primarily Florida families, during the summer.
The workshop also identified Allegiant Airlines at the Punta Gorda Airport and the airline’s under-construction Sunseeker, as future boosts to tourism, as well as the Atlanta Braves spring training facility in North Port.
What needs work? Maintaining water quality is a key factor and will be one in the future. Transportation will need to be addressed.
Paige Bakhaus thanked the tourism bureau for its advertising and other support she’s received for her Hooked on SUP business. It offers stand-up paddle boarding, kayak rentals and guided tours at Don Pedro Island State Park off Cape Haze in Englewood.
Cape Haze Marina General Manager Ken Stead said clarifications need to be recognized between “eco-tourism” versus boating and fishing that attracts visitors to the area. They aren’t the same, he said. He also cautioned that maintaining accesses to the water could become challenging if marinas and other public access points disappear.
When it comes to Manasota Key and maintaining its laid-back character, South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association president Damian Ochab said: “We will fight like hell to keep (Manasota Key) the quaint little Old Florida town they talk about.”
At the same time, the interrelationship and interdependence of the economy generated by local residents and by tourists needs to be communicated and understood better.
