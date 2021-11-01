NORTH PORT — Media are out. Tourists are in.
That was true this weekend and into Monday, as the curious arrived to view sites linked to the Brian Laundrie-Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito mystery. These places remain tourist draws, the curious filming or posting online chatter on their version of that story.
Laundrie and Petito were travel companions; Gabby was found dead in Wyoming in September, Laundrie’s remains found last month in a nearby wildlife refuge. Their lives and deaths drew feverish speculation and sympathy from around the world.
The ongoing interest Monday included active visitors from Oregon and Russia, the west coast couple Allie Vaandering and Dan McIntire, “van-life” travelers with a social media following of about 10,000.
The couple were in North Port to film what they saw, both said Monday on Wabasso Avenue to possibly interview Chris or Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s parents.
A Russian crew with the media outlet RTVI filmed the Oregon couple, also hoping to catch glimpses of the Laundries. The two-person team documented missing Americans, a spokesperson with RTVI said.
The four were the only evidence of Wabasso’s zanier times, when media and rubberneckers swarmed the street. North Port police cleared away items and a memorial on the right of way in front of the Wabbaso home Friday, anticipating a late-fall storm, a spokesperson said.
Vaandering and McIntire had left Oregon Oct. 1, traveling to Wyoming to document a remote spot where Petito reportedly was found strangled, went to Utah — where Laundrie and Petito in August had been in a domestic incident captured on a police body camera — then hit the gas for North Port in their Dodge conversion van.
Vaandering is an experienced “van-life” traveler, having visited some 40 countries in her journey, she said Monday.
The pair arrived in North Port Friday with their dogs Pig and Huck, filming themselves at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve in Sarasota County and the Mykkahatchee Creek Memorial Park in North Port, both inextricably linked to Laundrie.
His remains were found in the reserve Oct. 21. A cause of death is pending a completed autopsy, the FBI had said.
Vaandering and McIntire — Allie & Dan to their YouTube followers — filmed themselves in the Carlton tripping over roots while discussing alligators and wild hogs. The idea was to locate where authorities had found Laundrie’s skeletal remains. North Port police had already cataloged water bottles and bones turned in by others scouring those same grounds.
“There’s tons of information out here,” McIntire, a kite surfer, said in the 23-minute video. “(It) has been insane, really.”
As a longtime “van-life” traveler, Vaandering was especially drawn to Gabby Petito, she said.
“I feel like I’ve been in her shoes. I’m heartbroken,” she said.
A North Port spokesperson said things had mostly calmed since Laundrie’s remains were found.
“No complaints, at least none that I’m aware of in the last five or six days,” police spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “It has been pretty quiet.”
