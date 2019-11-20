Staff Report
The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, is hosting a community installation in the Loranger Gallery, entitled “Traditions,” Jan. 11-18. The opening reception is 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11.
From Dec. 17 to 20, and Jan. 7 to 10, participants are invited to come to the center and add their own photographs that represent or reflect on a personal tradition to the installation. These photos can be snapshots captured at a moment in time or artistically created images to represent a tradition in time and place. According to Samantha Parkinson, EAC’s director, “these images can include anything from holidays and family gatherings to inside jokes and accidental occurrences that are remembered or reflected on regularly. The idea is that, for the opening reception, the Loranger Gallery will be filled with images that represent the traditions of our creative community.”
Parkinson adds that “the spirit of this installation is to focus on the concept of traditions. Therefore, no framing, no wiring, no formal matting—in fact, if it is a one-of-a-kind print, we ask that you scan it and print it or send it in for EAC to print and add to the installation. This exhibition is really designed as an opportunity for anyone to display a photograph of a tradition that is meaningful and brings them joy.”
For more information, visit Ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
