Traffic slowed on interstate

NORTH PORT - Traffic continues to be slow on northbound Interstate 75 near River Road after a crash about 7:45 a.m.

The wreck involved several vehicles and ended up with the overturning of a semi carrying a load that dumped on the center and right lanes. 

Authorities have been working to clean up the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to Sarasota County officials. 

