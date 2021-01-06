Did you know that the Native American sculpture by Peter Wolf Toth next to the Freeman House was carved from a tree planted by Marian McAdow over 100 years ago?
Perry and Marian McAdow visited during the 1896 winter season, staying at the Hotel Punta Gorda. The story goes that upon taking in the view from the veranda that first morning, overlooking manicured grounds and the bay dotted with the white sails of fishing skiffs, like so many others, the McAdows decided this is where they would live out their days, arriving for good in late 1897. Perry, a successful farmer and mine owner, the Spotted Horse Gold Mine in central Montana, was confined to a wheelchair, many speculated due to a mining accident.
After deciding to make Punta Gorda their home, Perry met with the City Council offering to fill and expand a bayfront park at the end of Harvey Street for permission to build a large two-story home and plant a botanical garden there. Upon his death, the expanded park and all improvements would revert to the city. That’s another story!
With permission granted, Mr. McAdow invested in the frontier town, founding the Punta Gorda Bank and obtaining franchises to provide kerosene street lights and a telephone system, while Mrs. McAdow went about pursuing her botanical interests. Apparently, she had contacts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture who sent her seeds from around the world in exchange for reports on their propagation. She also traveled widely searching out tropical plants and trees for her “little town,” which she shared with everyone so inclined.
One of the many exotic trees and shrubs she planted was a “monkey-pod,” or “ear” tree, named for its ear-shaped seed pods. The tree died in the early 1970s and was then located in what was the Holiday Inn parking lot, now the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites, site of the McAdows’ bayfront home.
Toth, commissioned by Fred Babcock, owner of the Holiday Inn, completed the sculpture in the spring of 1974 and it was moved to its current location at the corner of Cross Street (U.S. 41 south) and West Retta Esplanade around early 2004. Marian McAdow and a neighbor also planted the now large banyan tree located on West Retta Esplanade next to Gilchrist Park, in 1903. Visit Charlotte County History collections online to view photographs of the McAdows and their home.
If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit www.charlottecountyfl.com/Historical/ or call 941-833-3828 for more information.
