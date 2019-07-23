Port Charlotte hosts Pirate Treasure Trot 5K

Gear up for the next local 5K race as the Pirate Treasure Trot nears. The event, which helps fundraise for the Port Charlotte girls and boys cross country teams, will be held on Aug. 17 at Port Charlotte High School. The 5K will begin at 7:15 a.m. and the one-mile race will start at 8:15 a.m.

