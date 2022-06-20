SARASOTA — Should Sarasota County be responsible for paying for the care received by indigent people at three for-profit hospitals?
The hospitals — Englewood Community Hospital (now HCA Florida Englewood Hospital), Venice Hospital (now ShorePoint Health Venice), and Doctor’s Hospital (now HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital) — all say yes, and they intend to prove that a special act of the Florida Legislature and local ordinances place that obligation on the county.
The nonjury trial got underway Monday before Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh and is expected to last all week.
In trial briefs or memorandums provided to McHugh prior to the start of the trial, the hospitals contend that:
The Florida Supreme Court and 2nd District Court of Appeals determined that the special act and local ordinance are valid and binding on the county;
That the county breached its obligations “to provide reimbursement for more than 40,000 medically indigent residents that have been treated by the Hospitals since 2008;”
And, the county’s defense of sovereign immunity does not apply or has been waived.
The county’s defense to the claims by the hospitals takes a two-prong approach according to its trial brief.
First, the county will argue that the special act passed by the legislature in 1959 is not a general law, but applies only to Sarasota County, and that as a matter of law, “A local government’s sovereign immunity cannot be waived by a special act.”
Thus, the county claims it is protected by sovereign immunity, the principle enshrined in common law that the government can’t be sued unless it has granted permission.
Second, as to the local ordinances, the county will argue that they did not mandate reimbursement but “… merely authorized payments thus providing the County control over its financial resources.”
The county then points to Ordinance No. 77-96 stating that it “set monetary limits on emergency care payments and did not mandate payment.”
If they win, the hospitals are looking at reimbursement in excess of more than $500 million, although they mention in the briefs that they would seek the appointment of a special master to oversee the repayment from the county.
A decision against the county would have an impact on the county’s budget currently at $1.5 billion for the current fiscal year and projected at $1.4 billion for 2023.
It is not known when McHugh will make a final ruling, which will most likely be appealed.
