By WILLIAM PAYNE
Boy Scout Troop 39
Arcadia Boy Scout Troop 39’s New England visit, July 24-Aug. 3, was documented by William Payne, a lifelong scout
24/July/19
Sixteen scouts and scouters left for our trip to New England for a 12-day excursion of fun and learning experiences. There were nine scouts and seven scouters. The youth’s names are Matthew Goldwire, Aaron Henning, Austin Henning, Daniel Maldonado, Emmanuel, Maldonado, Derrick Mink, Ethan Mink, Kenny Shatney II and McKenna Shatney. The adults are Susan Barnes, Maria Cruz, Brandi Higgins, Eva Ibarra, Bill Payne and Scoutmaster Ken Shatney.
We left from the Trinity United Method Church in Arcadia around 1 p.m. on the church bus to the Fort Myers (Southwest Florida International) Airport for our flight to Boston, Mass. Our first destination was Midway Airport in Chicago. We had a layover of four hours, but turned out to be five hours. We got to Boston Logan Airport at 2:30 a.m., an hour late. Our bus was there at our regular time of 1:40 a.m., so he had to wait. Got loaded onto the bus that brought us to Camp Split Rock in Ashburnham, Mass. We arrived at camp around 5 a.m.
25/July/19
Got three hours of sleep before we had to get up, have breakfast and then get on the bus at 9 a.m. for our trip to the Boy Scouts Heart of New England Council in Lancaster, Mass. When we got there we toured the New England Sierra Club animal exhibit room. The gentleman by the name of Ted Atkinson talked to us about all the different animals in the room. Ted was very knowledgeable about everything he talked about. This was one-hour-long talk. Most of all the animals in the room where donated by George V. Moore. These animals were from around the world.
After our visit, we went downstairs to the scout shop and bought some items we needed.
Then we left there and on our way stopped up the road on Massachusetts Route 2 to the Johnny Appleseed Plaza (Leominster) to take a picture of the 12-foot apple outside. This apple is the biggest one in New England. After photos we headed for the Leominster Scout Museum, which is privately owned by Ron Theriault. This tour was part of a merit badge the scouts are working on.
We left there and went next door to Leominster city hall and took some pictures with Johnny Appleseed, whose real name is John Chapman. This statue was carved with a chainsaw. The statue was on private property until the homeowner decided to sell the property; the new owner didn’t want it there. So the city had it cut at the base of the tree and brought it to city hall.
After a city hall tour, we left for our final trip of the day to the Great Wolf Lodge waterpark in Fitchburg (Mass.). Spent three hours there, the first two were enjoying the waterpark and the last hour was a birthday party for Kenny and McKenna Shatney. They turned 17 years old. After the party, we went back to camp for the night. Got back and we had a cracker barrel of cheese, crackers and vegetables.
26/July/19
Got up at 5 a.m., had breakfast fixed by Cheryl Zadra and Rick Pace at 6 a.m. After breakfast we took pictures at Split Rock behind the trading post, which is a huge bolder that is split in the middle with a tree growing in it. That’s how the camp got its name.
The bus came at 7:30 instead of 7, like it was supposed to, to take us to the Wachusett Rail Station in Fitchburg (Mass.) so we could catch the train to Boston North Station. We arrived on time to catch the train. We lucked on the ticket price, for it was going to cost us $24.50 apiece, but the conductor gave us a break; we only had to pay for the adults. We had our tour guide with us from Leominster, who is a good friend of mine. He has been on the Freedom Trail many of times before. His name is Dick Caisse, and the boys really liked him, for they asked a lot of questions about the trail.
We got off of the train in North Station and walked over to Boston Common to start the trail. From there we went to the state capitol and took more photos. We visited cemeteries, chapels, the old meeting house, the Boston Massacre site, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, North Church, the USS Constitution (Old Ironsides), the USS Caisson, Quincy Market, then to Bunker Hill Monument.
We could not climb the monument, for just as we got there, someone got sick at the top ... and you know what happened. They had to get someone in to clean it up, so it was shut down.
Left there and got back to North Station at 5:30 and the train was leaving at 5:35; we just made it. Our trip to the old North Bridge was cancelled, for we didn’t have time. Our bus was picking us up at 7:30 p.m. When we got back, we had another cracker barrel, then hit the showers and got to bed, for we had an early breakfast the next day.
27/July/19
Got up at 5 a.m. for the second day in a row. Had breakfast at 6, fixed by Cheryl Zadra and Rick Pace. The bus came at 7:30 and took us for a four-hour trip to the White Mountains (New Hampshire). Had a time slot for our trip up Mount Washington on the Cog railway for 12:30. We arrived at 11:15, so we had time to get the tickets we purchased a few months back. They were happy to see us at the Cog; it’s not every day they get a troop of scouts from Florida. Had a picture taken of the group with Mount Washington in the background by a professional. Had an extra ticket, so we invited our bus driver up and it made his day, for he had never been that far up in New Hampshire, never mind the mountain. We also had him in our picture, and we sent him a copy of it when we got back home.
The trip up the mountain took an hour and we spent an hour up there, which was a beautiful day, no wind and it was not even cold up there. We came prepared for the weather ... but it was nice. Got back on the Cog and came down and got on the bus and headed back to camp. We arrived around 7:30, ordered our dinner from a local pizza shop downtown in Ashburnham (Mass.) and had it delivered. Got to bed around 10.
28/July/19
We slept in this morning, got up around 7:30. Had breakfast at 9. Some of the adults was brought to Westminster (Mass.) to do laundry and go to Mass. The rest stayed behind to watch the scouts and do some cleaning of the cabin we where in. J.R. and Bill went down to fix a fence near the dam that needed repair. At noon we had some leftovers from the night before, so we ate them. The bus was there at 1 p.m. to take us to Camp Wanocksett in Dublin (New Hampshire) for a week-long camp. We arrived at Camp Wanocksett around 2 p.m. and were greeted by the camp director Dan Megan. Our week began by seeing the nurse at the health lodge, then onto our swim test for our buddy tags.
After swim testing, we went to our campsite, which was named Monadnock in the north end of camp. At 5:45 we went to the parade field for opening ceremony. After the ceremony, we had filed up to the dininghall for dinner. Had a troop picture taken after dinner, then went to the amphitheater for skits and songfest.
