By Daniel Figueroa IV
Tampa Bay Times
An area of low pressure currently moving over Georgia is likely to become the next named storm of the 2019 hurricane season, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters said the system has a 10% chance of organizing into a tropical depression or system over the next two days. But, as it gets fueled by warmer-than-normal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, the chance increases to 80%.
If the low pressure organizes over the Gulf, it would become “Barry” by the end of the week, the second named storm of the season.
And, it’s coming from a highly unlikely place.
Forecaster Stacy Stewart of the National Hurricane Center said about 70% of tropical systems formed during this part of the season start as a wave coming across the Atlantic from Africa. The other 30 percent can come from disturbances over the Atlantic. Stewart said it’s rare, but not an anomaly.
“It just happens that normally we see these further to the east over the Atlantic,” he said, “but nature doesn’t have any boundaries. It’s happened before, and it will happen again.”
As the low pressure heads south and west, Florida will continue to experience heavy rains and thunderstorms throughout the week, due to weather on the periphery of the system.
All systems currently track the development of any storms to the west of Florida, however, meaning any storm shouldn’t make landfall. Those warm Gulf waters, though, could continue to fuel the storm as it heads west, making it a potential threat to Louisiana and Texas.
If it were to turn east and head to Florida, Stewart said, there wouldn’t be enough time for it to develop into a significant storm before it made landfall. Regardless, he said, locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and the possibility of tornadoes remain a threat through the end of the week.
If the storm continues on its projected path, it would actually pull in drier air from the east and dry conditions out over the Florida peninsula.
“When these things develop, they really perturb and disturb things a bit, even if the center doesn’t make landfall in your area,” Stewart said.
Once the low pressure hits the Gulf, it can ramp up quickly thanks to unusually warm water. Stewart said the Gulf Loop Current, a water pattern associated with the Gulf Stream, is pulling warm water from the Caribbean and raising the temperature of the eastern Gulf. A warm winter over the region also hasn’t helped things, he said.
Regardless of how it turns out, Stewart said, now is the time to make sure you have all of your hurricane preparedness in order, because things can always change quickly.
