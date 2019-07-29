By Kavitha Surana
Tampa Bay Times
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that could bring rain clouds to Florida this weekend, but not much more.
The center currently predicts a low chance of a tropical cyclone forming by week’s end — 0% over the next two days and 10% over the next five days.
The wave is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and reach the Bahamas by the end of the week.
Forecasters say there’s a small possibility it could become organized as it heads west, but most likely it will simply cause clouds and extra showers across Florida on Friday and Saturday.
Right now, “it’s very weak, very disorganized,” said Dennis Feltgen, public affairs officer for the National Hurricane Center.
