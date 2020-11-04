VENICE — The Venice Area Board of Realtors is hosting Truckin’ For Twig from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The event is taking place as a food truck rally fundraiser at 680 Substation Road, in Venice.
The Twig is a local nonprofit organization that helps by donating clothing to children going through the foster system.
It said its drink tickets will be completed in increments of $10 for cash or Target or Walmart gift cards.
It will include food from The Maine Menu, Brewburgers, Cyer’s Taqueria and Dog Friendly Gourmet Hotdogs.
Music will be coming from Tony Accardi. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
