In a sea full of wines we Floridians love our reds, even in the sweltering days of summer. Australians seem to have nailed it in this department with their expression of Grenache and Shiraz. These wines are at opposite ends of the spectrum, one light in color with bright red juicy fruits that spend a short time — if any at all — in oak, and the other a rich violet hue bursting with black fruits, spicy pepper notes and oak-aging influence.
The wonderful thing about both of these wines is that they are conducive to the cuisines and temperatures we will endure this season. They pair well with foods that are lighter in style or robust and grilled.
Along with Australia, Grenache and Shiraz grow well in many wine regions. They are also named differently in other parts of the world. Grenache may be called Garnacha and Cannonau and Shiraz is called Syrah. Both of these grape varietals may be blended to produce interesting and enjoyable wines and they are also exceptional as single varietals.
While there are many wines from all over the world to enjoy during summer, let’s take a closer look at these two varietals and the attributes that make them perfect pairings to summertime temperatures and cuisines.
Australian Grenache — while this grape also grows well in parts of the U.S. and France (Grenache), Italy (Cannonau), and Spain (Garnacha), Grenache grown in the Barossa and McClaren Vale regions of Southern Australia thrives. The spring and summer days are filled with warm sun, which makes the grapes grow plump and ripe, bursting with a delicious juiciness. This is a thin-skinned red grape, light in color with light to medium body and tannins. Even though its color and mouth feel may be light, don’t be fooled. Due to its long ripening season, it is high in alcohol. This single varietal tastes best a little chilled.
Color: Light, nearly translucent vibrant red, similar to Pinot Noir
Taste: Fresh strawberries, red raspberries and pomegranate
Food pairing: Fish, meats especially with fruit glazes, fresh dill and mint, or simply on its own
Australian Shiraz — Also known as Syrah in other parts of the world, this grape also thrives in the warmth of southern Australia’s Barossa, Hunter Valley, Clare Valley and McClaren Vale regions. This grape has dark thick skin. Wine produced from it has black fruit flavors and smooth approachable tannins, with a subtle spiciness. The wine is full bodied, yet offers complimentary characteristics to savory grilled foods, including vegetables, burgers and meat and fish kabobs.
Color: Rich, opaque, purplish violet
Taste: Blackberries, black cherry, spices and subtle pepper
Food pairing: Anything that comes off the grill, plus black bean burgers, and sweet potato fries
So whether you prefer bright, lighter-bodied wines with red fruit flavors or deep with dark fruit flavors, and a bit of spiciness, these Australian picks appeal to a broad audience. You can compare and contrast these varietals from other wine regions to see which you like best. The extraordinary thing about wine is there are no right or wrong answers and the best way to learn is by tasting a wide variety.
Nicole Carbon is Level 2 Award in Wines certified from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). She is based in Sarasota and may be seen up and down the Gulf coast swirling, sipping, and hosting educational wine events. If you have any questions or comments you may email her at carbonnicole@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram @NicCarbon, and Facebook @Nicole.Carbon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.