No experience is necessary to participate in the Venice Area Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network fifth annual Splitti’n Clays for Charity event.
It takes place at Sarasota Trap-Skeet Clays, 3445 Rustic Road off Knights Trail in North Venice on Friday, Feb. 15.
Meet at 11:30 a.m. for registration and a barbecue lunch. At 1 p.m. the shoot starts.
Fifty 50 clays, shells, cart, gun and lunch are included. Mulligans, long bird and warm-up supplies will be available at registration.
There will be networking opportunities at lunch, viewing opportunities and an awards ceremony. Lunch only is $20. All proceeds go to the The Twig Cares Inc.
Contact Caitlin McCoy at Caitlin@vabr.org or call 941-484-0614.
No More STAN
Owner operators of the Nonprofit Save the Animals Now — STAN — announced at Christmas they have retired and will not be holding any yard sales in the future.
They expressed thanks to all supporters who have enabled them to help animals with medical needs in the community.
2045: How will we get there
Listen to ideas from five futurists: Alice Ancora, Florida Chamber of Commerce; Mark Bontrager, Space Florida; Secretary L.K. Nandam, Florida Department of Transportation; Ben Walker, Florida Director of Multi-Model Planning; and Dave Sanford, Port Manatee, at the Venice Community Center, 320 S. Nokomis Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. Call 941-359-5772 for tickets or visit: EventBrite.com/e/swfl-2045-transforum-tickets-54531045826.
30 Action Events at ArtFest
The Rotary Club Arts & Crafts Festival is at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 19 and 20.
In the city of Venice Road-E-O on Saturday, morning competitions include the claw truck, mini excavator and large-tire backhoe. There will be a police half-time show around noon.
Afternoon competitions include the vacuum truck, firetruck and solid waste/front loader.
There will be food, beer and wine, vendors offering arts and crafts, entertainment, a kids bounce house, rock climbing and Pluck-a-Duck.
Free parking. Admission is $3, under 12 free, each day. See the program in the Venice Gondolier Sun today.
New Hospital Presentation
The Nokomis Area Civic Association hosts Sharon Roush, president of Sarasota Memorial Hospital–Venice and Steve Jackson, architect, as guest speakers at its quarterly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Nokomis Community Center, 234 East Nippino Trail, Nokomis. doors open 6:30 p.m.; program at 7 p.m.
New Board Members
Village On The Isle has announced three new board members: Kit McKeon, Christine Neal and Chris Menzies, who will begin their three-year terms in February.
McKeon is a former Venice City Council member. Neal retired to Venice after serving a 32-year career as an educator and school superintendent in upstate New York. Menzies previously served on Village On The Isle’s board including as board chair.
Spaghetti Dinner
The South Venice Yacht Club is holding its second annual Spaghetti Dinner with all the Fixin’s at 4425 Yacht Club Drive from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23. Tickets $12.50; call Diana for reservations at 941-408-9455.
Carnevale Tea
Enjoy afternoon tea from Flynn’s and champagne from Luanne Wood on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Pinebrook South Clubhouse, 1343 Featherbed Lane.
Learn about the Italian Carnevale Celebration and craft your own mask from supplied masks, bling and glue. There will be a silent auction of decorated masks from Venice Art Center artists. Cost is $40. For tickets, go to VeniceHeritage.org.
