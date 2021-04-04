When you crave something cold and fruity, try using your favorite frozen fruit for a refreshing drink.

For example, strawberries with frozen pink lemonade concentrate combine to make a spritzer recipe worth sharing. This fizzy Strawberry Spritzer can delight your taste buds and keep you quenched while enjoying outdoor activities.

STRAWBERRY SPRITZER

1 package (10 ounces) frozen sliced strawberries, sweetened and thawed

2 liters lemon-lime soda, chilled

1 can (12 ounces) frozen pink lemonade concentrate, thawed


In blender, process strawberries until blended thoroughly.

Pour strawberries into large pitcher; stir in soda and pink lemonade.

Serve immediately.

Substitution: Ginger ale may be used in place of soda.

Recipe adapted from Taste of Home

 

