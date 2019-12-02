The North Port Symphony is getting ready to present "Sounds of the Season," on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the North Port Performing Arts Center at North Port High, 6400 W Price Blvd. The annual traditional show will feature classic pieces and sing-along favorites. While the 3 p.m. concert is sold-out, there are still tickets available for the 7 p.m. performance. Visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, or call 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.
