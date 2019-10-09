LEFTERIS PITARAKIS/AP PHOTO

Local residents jeer and applaud as a convoy of Turkish forces vehicles and trucks carrying tanks and armoured personnel carriers driven in Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The Turkey — Syria border has became a hot spot as Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Turkey was intent on combatting the threat of Syrian Kurdish fighters across its border in Syria.