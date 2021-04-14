Turtle Patrols gear up for early nesting start

ENGLEWOOD — It's time to prepare for sea turtle nesting season.
The local sea turtle nesting season officially starts May 1 and ends Oct. 31. But nesting turtles don't carry calendars and some tend to nest early. As a result, local Turtle Patrol volunteers plan to start their early morning walks on April 15.
Florida's East Coast beaches may draw more turtle nests each year. But Florida's West Coast — with long stretches of beaches on places like Manasota Key, Don Pedro Island, Caspersen Beach and Casey Key — is prime habitat for nesting turtles and is recognized as critical habitat for sea turtles.
That why the Coastal Wildlife Club, which monitors beaches in the Englewood area, is always in need of new volunteers to help keep tabs on nests and nesting activity.
"We may need more to start training mid-May to June, especially if it's a heavy nesting season," said Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder overseeing sea turtle volunteers on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
(To learn more about the Coastal Wildlife Club, visit www.coastalwildlifeclub.org or the club's Facebook page or send an email to info@coastalwildlifeclub.org.)
In 2020, the Coastal Wildlife Club reported more than 5,000 loggerhead nests, along with 22 green sea turtle nests and two Kemp's ridley nests on Manasota Key from Englewood to Venice.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees 300 volunteers who patrol 35 miles of beaches to the north, from Venice to Longboat Key. Last season, Mote's volunteers reported more than 3,600 loggerhead and 80 green sea turtle nests.
A sea turtle may take 20 to 30 years before it reaches sexual maturity. Depending upon the species, female sea turtles might nest in two- or three-year cycles. Nesting turtles may lay as many as four nests with an average of 114 eggs per nest in a season. Loggerhead eggs take 60 days to incubate.
Those numbers are considered good years for nesting.
Volunteer duties
Sea turtle nesting volunteers aren't up before dawn to take leisurely walks on the beach.
Volunteers are trained to identify and record what species of sea turtle crawled onto the beach and whether it was a false crawl — where a female start up the beach but turns around without nesting — or if the female digs a nest and lays its eggs.
Crawls are measured, photographs taken, GPS and other data is collected. Patrol members will mark nests with wooden stakes tied with plastic ribbon so people know to leave them alone.
Later in the season, volunteers check the nests regularly for hatches.
How to help
People need to remember they are sharing the beaches with nesting turtles, especially at night, turtle experts say.
Lights, including cell phone flashlights, can distract and disrupt nesting females, and disorient hatchlings emerging from their nests.
If you spot a nesting turtle or hatchlings, remain quiet, and stay at a distance and in the dark.
"Lighting is HUGE," Mote spokeswoman Stephannie Kettle said in an email to The Daily Sun. "Another good reminder is to just leave the beach as natural as possible: picking up trash, removing furniture, filling in holes, and knocking down sand castles."
All sea turtle species are classified as endangered or threatened with federal and state protections, including their nests. Disturbing, harassing or interfering with the nesting females can result in criminal charges.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com. To learn more about nesting on Manasota Key, visit the Coastal Wildlife Club website at www.coastalwildlifeclub.org or the club's Facebook page.
