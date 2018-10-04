The Twentieth Century Literary Club opened the 2018-2019 year with a meeting and bridal shower on Sept. 24. The meeting was at St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. Club members met in Parish Hall, which is the original church structure built in 1897. The hall was beautifully decorated for fall with treat boxes filled with fall goodies at each place setting. Ladies were welcomed and served a choice of refreshing punches by hostesses Michelle Potter, Michele Keen, Pat Moore and Irene Pooser, and assisted by Shelly Baumann. Following a blessing given by Lynn Ellen Shelfer, the ladies enjoyed a meal of poppy-seed chicken, garlic butter broccoli, strawberry delight salad and delicious banana pudding.
President Jolaine Konstantinidis opened the meeting by expressing gratitude to the hostesses and welcoming the evening’s guests: Carolyn Shelfer and Lucky Coker, grandmothers of bride-to-be Olivia Shelfer. Associate club member Sylvia Reinhart was also welcomed and club members were delighted to hear that she has returned to Arcadia on a full-time basis and will be reactivating her club membership. A card was circulated for club member Betty Aaron wishing her better health soon. The roll call, reading of the minutes and collection of annual dues followed.
Vice president Shelly Baumann distributed the yearbooks with the theme “Let’s Explore ... The Heroic Women of World War II.” As usual, Shelly produced a beautiful yearbook complete with quotes, related books, illustrations and contact information. The club appreciates Shelly’s consistently wonderful yearbooks.
Jolaine Konstantinidis then distributed to each lady a handmade bookmark, “The Twentieth Century Literary Club-Since 1933,” which will be appreciated for the year of reading ahead.
A festive bridal shower followed honoring club member Olivia Shelfer. The club shares Olivia’s excitement as she prepares for an early April wedding to Robert “Bo” Meador. The assortment of gifts was greeted with true enthusiasm by Olivia and the club members. A special treat was enjoying the presence of her grandmothers, along with Olivia’s mother and club member Lynn Ellen Shelfer.
Books suggested for reading were: “Second Star to the Right” by Mary Alice Monroe, “An Ocean Apart” by Robin Pilcher, “Telling Tales” by Ann Cleeves, “A Death In Live Oak” by James Grippando, “Cottage By The Sea” by Debbie Macomber, “Shelter In Place” by Nora Roberts and “The Best of Me” by Nicholas Sparks.
The Oct. 22 meeting will be at the home of Linda Waldron, with hostesses Jolaine Konstantinidis, Debbie Hackney and Linda Waldron.
Ladies present for September’s gathering were Pam Ames, Shelly Baumann, Marcia Brown, Nora Cail, Ruth Dunn, Debbie Hackney, Amy Heine, Lois Heine, Michele Keen, Jolaine Konstantinidis, Pat Moore, Michelle Potter, Irene Pooser, Heather Prevatt, Sylvia Reinhart, Lynn Shelfer, Olivia Shelfer, Carolyn Shelfer, Lucky Coker, DeAnna Smith, Sue Ellen Smith, Linda Waldron, Linda Williams and Terry Womack.
