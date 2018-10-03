At left: With gator under control, local heros stop for a photo. From left: Firefighter Rhett Anderson, Punta Gorda Police Chief, Pam Davis, Punta Gorda Policeman Joe Trufan and Punta Gorda Policeman John Kennedy.
Twin Isles Yacht Club Vice President, Di Kandis, and Tennis Pro, Bob Blazekovik, were on hand to assist Local Heroes with their tennis skills.
HERALD PHOTOS BY JERRY BEARD
City of Punta Gorda Fire Inspector Rebecca Grim hits a tennis ball onto the green, to mark the beginning of a “wacky hole” play.
At left: Club member Brian McGraw, member Monica Lucey, Charlotte County School Resource Officer, John Kennedy and member Tom Dorsee
HERALD PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD
Punta Gorda Police Capt. Jason Ciaschini, on one of the region’s golf course.
PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD
City of Punta Gorda Firefighter Rhett Anderson
Cold beverages were served on the golf course by Kelly Rockow.
Punta Gorda Police Captain Jason Ciaschini, apprehends a “suspect.”
