Fraternal twins Ruth and Rita Satter, originally of Rochester, New York, recently celebrated their 80th birthdays.
The women were born on New Year’s Day.
Rita Satter has lived in Venice for 26 years and retired from Eastman Kodak Co.
Ruth Satter retired from Xerox Corp. in Rochester.
