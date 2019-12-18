For the third time, two churches, one in Venice, the other in Sarasota, have combined their choirs of more than 30 voices to provide a Christmas concert for both communities.
SunCoast MCC of Venice and Church of the Trinity MCC in Sarasota will present their joint Christmas concert at SunCoast MCC, 3276 E Venice Ave., Venice, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The two choirs performed a concert Wednesday at the Church of the Trinity for the Sarasota community.
“Come Out and Enjoy the Fugue,” is how the concert is being promoted.
Church of the Trinity director of music Joffrey Suprina will conduct, accompanied by Nikki Lachambre, SunCoast’s director of music. The choirs will perform together and individually.
A trio of Maggie Revere (COTT), the Rev. Renae Phillips (SCC) and Joffrey Suprina (COTT) will perform “Holiday Lament.” Oliver Dill with sing “O Holy Night.” There will be an audience singalong of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Jingle Bells.”
“Backstage,” a men’s quartet, will be special guest singers for the concert.
“We really hope that all will join us during this very special season as we proclaim ‘Joy to the World,’” the Rev. Nancy Wilson said. “We wish the Venice community a beautiful, healthy and safe holiday season, as we invite everyone to join us as a part of their holiday plans.”
Refreshments will be provided after each concert. The public is invited. The Rev. Vickie Miller is the Venice MCC’s co-pastor.
