VENICE — Police officers found two people dead Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide.
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the residence with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Venice Police Department.
"VPD’s initial findings have led investigators to believe the woman was a victim of homicide by the male decedent, who then took his own life," a Friday morning news release read.
The bodies were discovered Thursday afternoon by VPD officers in a residence located in the 900 block of Villas Drive.
Due to privacy laws, according to the city's news release, the identity of the woman will be withheld.
"Our hearts go out to the victim and families who have suffered this loss," the news release stated. "We encourage anyone who is in an abusive relationship to seek out help."
In addition to contacting VPD, abuse survivors can call or text the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center at 941-365-1976.
The killer is identified by authorities as Charles D. Payne, 50.
Payne had previously been arrested in Charlotte County last year on charges of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and aggravated battery; according to court records, he later pleaded no contest to battery and was sentenced to probation.
Prior to then, he had repeated encounters with law enforcement in Lake County. Online records list him as pleading no contest to battery in 1998, robbery with a firearm in 2005, and uttering a forged check in 2006.
The investigation of the killing is currently ongoing. Further details are not currently being released.
