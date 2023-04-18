Andy Sandberg

Andy Sandberg is the director of The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key

 SUN FILE PHOTO

MANASOTA BEACH) — The annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) Dinner on Sunday, April 16 honored dancer-choreographer Lorenzo‘Rennie’ Harris and visual artist Sandy Rodriguez.

This was the culmination of a weekend-long celebration of events, hosted by the Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO) in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments