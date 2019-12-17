SOUTH VILLAGE - One man was killed on U.S. 41 near Jacaranda Boulevard and another died in Sarasota in separate motorcycle crashes in the last week.
A motorcyclist died after a crash that occurred.
Richard Higgins, 73, of Englewood, was riding a Honda CMX-250 motorcycle around 7:15 a.m. Friday on U.S. 41 southbound past Jacaranda Boulevard when the crash occurred.
He died a few hours later, about 10:38 a.m. at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
A Florida Highway Patrol report states Higgins was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in South Venice, past Jacaranda Boulevard, when another driver, William Johnson, traveling northbound on U.S. 41 turned left, crossing the road into the Walmart entrance.
Higgins laid his motorcycle onto its left side to avoid the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, and collided with the SUV’s right rear tire.
Higgins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the FHP.
Authorities said Johnson will be cited with failing to yield the right-of-way, failure to provide proof of insurance, and driving while his license is suspended or revoked.
Investigators are also seeking witnesses to a Wednesday crash that killed one man and injured four others in a chain-reaction motorcycle wreck along Interstate 75.
David James Boland, 56, of Englewood, was pronounced dead at the scene after losing control of his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on I-75 near Fruitville Road in Sarasota, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Boland’s motorcycle struck the right side of a semi-truck’s trailer.
That led to other motorcyclists in the group losing control and crashing along the busy interstate as well, the FHP reported.
Four men all suffered serious injuries, the report said.
Donald W. Kidwell, 51, and David R. Mashia, 50, both of Venice; along with Roger Moore, 55, and Michael C. Houck, 40, both of Sarasota, were all transported following the crash to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. They were each on other Harley-Davidsons at the time of the wreck.
Boland was pronounced dead at the scene.
FHP Trooper Kenneth Watson said on Thursday afternoon that eight motorcycles and riders were traveling together before the crash.
The semi-truck driver was southbound in the center lane while the motorcycles were in the outside travel lane at the time of the wreck at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Fruitville Road overpass.
The driver of the semi, William Suarez-Gonzalez, 49, of Miami, was not injured.
Venice resident Katherine Stanford said Boland will be missed.
“Dave was the past president founding member of the Widow Sons Masonic Riding Association Crusaders chapter in Venice,” said Stanford.
Watson said alcohol was not a factor in the wreck.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the FHP at 239-938-1800 or 347 on a cellphone.
“I absolutely loved Dave,” Stanford said. “Dave would do anything for you...He was a wonderful man who would give you the shirt off his back. If you knew him, you loved him.”
In another wreck, a man was arrested Thursday for alleged drunken driving following a U.S. 41 crash involving his vehicle and a motorcycle.
Ronald Peplau, 54, of North Port, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol officers at the scene of the crash at U.S. 41 and Ortiz Boulevard.
The motorcyclist, Michael Tyler, 52, also of North Port, was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
The wreck was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday.
Peplau's vehicle collided with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of the highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.