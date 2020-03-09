SARASOTA — Two Sarasota County students are being confined at home after being exposed to a person who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to Sarasota County Schools.
The students are not showing signs of having COVID-19 and will be released by the school system to return to school after the Department of Health clears them.
The school system is not releasing information on what school or schools the students attend.
Many parents expressed concerns on social media about the district not releasing the name or names of the school or schools.
One Twitter user who identifies as Sheila Smith responded to the district news release and said, "Why even release a press release that creates more hysteria if you’re not going to give parents the named school information?"
She continued, "You tell us the schools that have lice outbreaks. We’re not asking for student’s names or classes, just the school name."
Another Twitter user who identifies as Danielle Dominguez said, "Shame on you for not releasing the schools affected. It is OUR choice as a parent to decide if we want our children to move to online education. Doing all you can for that attendance money SCS. Way to go."
The school district responded to criticism on Facebook Monday afternoon.
"We understand your concern and appreciate all of you reaching out … Due to patient and family privacy, we will not be releasing the names of the school(s) the children attend," a spokesperson for the district wrote on Facebook.
They added that the district custodial staff will be increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting at all school and district sites.
Students are off Thursday for a professional day, and Friday is the first day of Spring Break for Sarasota County schools. Students are scheduled to be back in classrooms March 23. The district reminded parents to review the absence policy.
"All absences are considered unexcused until the school receives written explanation from the parent/guardian within three days of the absence. The principal or designee has the authority to determine whether or not an absence is excused. Excessive excused absences for illness may result in the student being required to provide a doctor's note or other substantiating medical evidence," they shared on Facebook.
A Facebook user by the name of Tonya Strickland said, " I know that disclosing the schools could potentially invoke mass hysteria but there are a lot of children with compromised immune systems that needs to be educated so that the family can make the decision to exclude their children from school until this passes."
She continued, "None of us want to pull our children out unnecessarily. A little bit of information so that we could make an educated decision would be a great courtesy extended to our community by the school district."
This is a developing story.
