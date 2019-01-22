The Gilded Grape Winery will host the Business Card Exchange on Thursday. Located across Tamiami Trail from the Microtel Inn & Suites, the shop is full of wine and wine-making kits. It’s a unique business, so buy your “little something” there to hand out during the BCX drawing.
On Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. we’re hosting a Florida Small Business Development Center free Cybersecurity Workshop in our Port Charlotte office that will provide education and a resource guide to protect your business, customers, employees, and profits from cyber-attacks. The workshop will cover four topics: basic cybersecurity threats, security, remediation, and cybersecurity resources. Cyber-attacks are on the rise and, increasingly, small businesses are at risk. According to Symantec’s 2016 Internet Security Threat Report, 43 percent of attacks worldwide were targeted at small businesses with fewer than 250 employees. Call 941-627-2222 to reserve your space.
We’re also co-sponsoring a special Toastmasters Event, “How to Make 2019 Your best Year Ever, Shared Ideas for Work and Life!” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the Board of Realtors, 3320 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The keynote speaker is Robert Stuberg who has personal endorsements from Anthony Robbins, Wayne Dyer and many more. Contact Dawn Rubin at 941-787-0251 for more information.
Make plans to participate in the County’s Water Quality Summit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers on the subject of harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
Our 8th Annual Hottest Business Day in Paradise Business Expo is two weeks away on Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Event Center. Since we only have a few more booth spaces left, we’re focusing on getting you, your colleagues and neighbors to come downtown to see the products and services of more than 100 Chamber members. Your incentive? The first 500 people will get a bag full of goodies donated by exhibitors and there will be a drawing for a grand prize package. Plus, exhibitors will have individual give-a-ways and drawings. But, even more important than the goodies are the contacts you’ll make. Questions for the Clerk or Courts or the Tax Collector? They’ll be there. Need some work done in your house or information about health care services? They’ll be there. Mark your calendar for Feb. 7 and get a whole lot of business done in one place, in one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.