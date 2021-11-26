Two women hurt in North Port collision

Two North Port women were critically injured in a three-car collision Friday at Tamiami Trail and Ortiz Boulevard at 9:20 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at Tamiami Trail and Ortiz Boulevard at 9:20 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Two people in a sedan were headed east on Tamiami and turning left onto Ortiz. They turned in front of another car coming west on Tamiami, the FHP reported.

The collision knocked the first vehicle into a third car, which was on Ortiz and next to the median and fountain. That car had been stopped there for the red light.

The two women in the sedan, listed as a 68-year-old and a 103-year-old, both from North Port, were hurt. At least one person was flown to a trauma center for medical attention.

Two other people, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, had minor injuries. They were in the car that was waiting for the light.

A 27-year-old man driving the sedan that hit the turning car was not injured.

