CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Authorities are closing the U.S. 41 bridge and U.S. 41 in Charlotte Harbor due to concerns with two cranes that fell into the Sunseeker Resorts during Hurricane Ian.
There were five cranes positioned to work the multi-million dollar resort. Two of them failed due to the Category 4 storm that swept through the area Wednesday and Thursday.
The highway is closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue, the county stated.
"The closure is a precautionary measure due to potentially dangerous conditions," the county stated in its news release. "Southbound traffic will be rerouted to Kings Highway or Parmely Street. Northbound traffic will be rerouted to Marion Avenue or Olympia Avenue. Motorists should use Interstate 75 as an alternate route before reaching the closed intersections to relieve congestion."
The county stated law enforcement is working to direct traffic.
"In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, our first priority is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our team members on the ground in the Charlotte, Arcadia, Lee and Sarasota counties" Sunseeker officials said in a news release.
Its officials are going to take days to assess the damage at the construction site, it said.
"We took significant precautions prior to the storm, but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding, two of our five cranes have fallen," it said. "Our goal is to make sure there are no possible imminent threats moving forward. We are grateful to the Charlotte County community and stand with them in their time of need."
