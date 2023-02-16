The team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s trauma center poses with U.S. Rep. Greg Steube. Pictured are, from left, Dr. Ali Al-Rawi, Steube, Nik Wallenda, Sue Olsen, Jason Jaffee, Jennifer Sweeney and David Verinder.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube thanks Sarasota Memorial Hospital staff on Thursday for caring for him following an injury.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube talks about Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center's excellent mortality rate during a press conference Thursday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Dr. Ali Al-Rawi is the trauma center's medical director at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
SARASOTA — When U.S. Rep. Greg Steube “came to” at Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s trauma center after a critical injury last month, the first thing he noticed was the doctors, nurses and technicians who were lining up to help his recovery.
The congressman, still walking on crutches Thursday, made a point of thanking those people during a news conference at the hospital.
Steube was critically injured Jan. 18 while he was on a ladder in his yard trimming a tree. A large branch swung down and struck the ladder, and Stuebe fell about 20 to 25 feet to the ground.
A neighbor and Amazon delivery driver, Darrell Bernard Woodie, saw the fall from a distance. He tended to Steube on the ground and called 911.
Steube was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he spent three days before being sent home to recover. He is still in the rehabilitation phase of his recovery.
The care he received at the hospital, especially when he first arrived there in the trauma center, was the focus of his words Thursday. He said he appreciated all they did and was impressed by their teamwork while doing it.
“Being a former military guy, whether it’s a SEAL team or what I was involved with in Iraq, if you’re part of a military unit, you have to work as a team, or you won’t be successful,” he said.
Steube gave thanks and brought two American flags that had flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of those at the Level 2 trauma center who cared for him. He presented one to Jennifer Sweeney, the trauma program manager, and the other to Dr. Ali Al-Rawi, the trauma center’s medical director.
For his part, Al-Rawi thanked Jacksonville’s University of Florida Medical Center for giving him a chance as a young doctor who had just arrived in the United States more than 20 years ago with a medical degree from the University of Baghdad.
“The seeds from Jacksonville were planted here,” Al-Rawi said.
The congressman praised the trauma center’s exceptionally low mortality numbers.
“Every one of those numbers is a life,” Steube said.
David Verinder, president and CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System since 2014, said he appreciated the recognition for the center that was opened eight years ago.
Before then, “people would get in an accident right in front of the hospital and they were taken to Tampa or Miami,” Verinder said, as a medical evac helicopter happened to fly overhead. “I apologize to the people who live here, that there are more of these helicopter flights. But every time you hear a helicopter, it is another life we are saving.”
Steube was joined by his wife, Jennifer, and also Nik Wallenda, a member of the Flying Wallendas highwire performing family.
Several members of the family were severely injured while practicing a human pyramid on a tightrope during a 2017 rehearsal. Nik Wallenda’s relatives were taken to three different trauma centers, with three of them being admitted to Sarasota Memorial’s, he said.
In his fall, Steube said he suffered a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck.
Steube, a Republican whose main District 17 office is in Sarasota, represents all of Charlotte and Sarasota counties along with a portion of northern Lee County. He also has offices in Venice and Punta Gorda, as well as Washington, D.C.
Because of damage to his lung, Steube said, he can’t fly and won’t be able to return to Washington until mid-March.
Al-Rawi said he was aiming to help Steube recover in time for the U.S. Congressional baseball game, which is in June.
